BOOKING NOW

CITY TOUR MUSCAT

from 50$
WADI SHAB Oasis and the Devil's Eye

from 130$
SUNSET IN DESERT AND WADI BANI KHALID

from 140$
Sun Mountain and the town of Nizva

from 150$
SEA TOUR AROUND THE ISLANDS

from 120$
CITY TOUR SALALAH

from 120$
ABOUT OMAN
Your trip to Oman will be a wonderful and unforgettable trip to one of the most intriguing countries in the Middle East. From the moment you arrive, it becomes obvious that the Omanis go out of their way to take care of their guests. Whether it's opening doors to restaurants, helping you find directions, or organizing a playground for your kids, our Omani hosts provide an exceptional level of service. A visit to Oman confirms that this country is one of the hidden gems of the Middle East and offers a unique combination of laid-back luxury and authentic Arab hospitality. Come and discover it for yourself...
OMAN
Oman tour for 4 days
OMAN
Oman tour for 6 days
OMAN
Oman tour for 8 days
OMAN
Oman tour for 10 days
PRIVATE
Country Tours
In this tour you will visit one of the largest and most beautiful mosques in the world - Sultan Qaboos Mosque, where from 2001-2006 was the largest handmade carpet, combined with an indescribable chandelier, which is made entirely of Swaroski crystal will not leave anyone indifferent.
So in order. In the morning we pick you up from the seaport of Muscat, check the availability of trekking shoes (CROCSs will do, sneakers or sneakers in extreme cases) sunscreen, hats, waterproof cases for phones (or other means of photo and video fixation) and leave in the direction of Sur along the Omani coast...
With the energy of the mountains and a positive sunny morning in the mountains, we leave our hotel and travel to the region, where we will visit perhaps the largest and most mysterious fort in Oman, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site - Fort Bahla
I welcome everyone who has decided to visit the website of my company "OldOman" and is thinking about visiting a beautiful country - the Sultanate of Oman. Thanks to the enormous experience and the ability to give emotions, my team and I will provide you with a range of tourist services from airport transfers to professional tours to non-tourist places in Oman. We have only the best hotel database in our arsenal, which is constantly updated, based on constant inspections and reviews of our guests. Our main goal is to give you positive emotions from the amazing landscape and historical places of Oman. We have only comfortable cars and buses of various classes in our arsenal. We will be happy to turn your trip to Oman into an unforgettable trip.

CITY TOUR MASKAT

Friends, welcome to the heart of the Arabian Peninsula - the Sultanate of Oman. This country is bordered by the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Saudi Arabia and has a long coastline leading to the Gulf of Oman.

All travelers say that acquaintance with any country should begin with the capital, and this is true, because the capital is the mirror of the whole country.

The capital of Oman is the city of Muscat, in fact, we will begin our fascinating city tour with it today.

Muscat tour includes a number of the most famous sights. First of all, we will go to the most beautiful mosque of our planet - the mosque of Sultan Qaboos. This is truly the greatest building leaves no one indifferent. Here is the world's largest handmade carpet, and the most expensive chandelier, made entirely of SWAROVSKI crystal, adorns the double dome.

Next, we will go to the Royal Opera House Muscat. We all know very well that such structures are mainly characteristic of the countries of the former USSR and Europe, but it was thanks to the idea of Sultan Qaboos, who studied in England, that the construction of this modern architectural masterpiece was realized in the Sultanate of Oman.

Do you know that local Omanis drink besides Arabic coffee? Well, of course, this is the legendary tea "KARAK". If you have been to Oman and have not tasted this tea, consider that you have not been to Oman.

We will stop at a non-touristic place specifically to treat you to this divine and unusual drink. After tea drinking, we are waiting for the old part of the city and the traditional Matrah market, which is famous for its Arabic flavors, spices, local clothes and, of course, the main place for selling incense.

Before the last point along the route, we will climb to the observation deck, which is located on a hill and has the name "Fort Matrah". Having overcome only 200 steps, you will have a beautiful view of the entire seaport, and believe me, it's worth it.

Well, at the end of our route, the majestic Al Alam Palace, with its unique architecture, peaceful square and incredible garden.

Dear guests, I would like to ask you
Be sure to check out:
- The tour is designed for 4-6 hours
- Transfer is carried out from anywhere in Muscat (seaport, hotels, airport)
- When visiting the country, observe the rules of conduct and dress code
- We provide water throughout the route
Best regards, Old Oman

Individual tour from 400$
Group tour from 50$
WADI SHAB OASIS AND THE DEVIL'S EYE

Looking for fantastic places? Well, you've come to the right place. Mountains, sea and wadis - that's what Oman is. This trip will take us to an amazing and majestic wadi, with its mysterious pools, crystal clear waters, outstanding natural beauty and surround sound. In the morning we meet and depart from Muscat towards the city of Sur. Along the way, you will enjoy a breathtaking view of the ocean, from where you can see almost the entire coast and watch the majestic mountains on the other side.

Upon arrival at the WADI SHAB village, a boat is waiting for us, which will take us from one coast to the other (travel time is approximately three to five minutes). Then there is a wonderful journey through the Wadi (travel time - about forty minutes one way). When you reach the point where the walking route ends, some of our travelers will be able to relax on the shores of this amazing coast and enjoy swimming in the purest warm water, and the other part will swim along the waterway to the legendary grotto. Inside which you will see an indescribable natural waterfall with almost drinking water.This tour is for travelers who are looking for something different and unusual experiences in Oman. In this excursion, you will see the 2 most beautiful places that can make you plunge into childhood. You will see a real paradise on earth - the famous natural bridge to our beloved "Wadi Shab" (a wadi is a valley flanked by mountains). After visiting the wadi, we will go to another amazing place 9 km away from it. Already there we can explore the uniqueness of this place and enjoy everything that nature has given us. The Bimmah Sink Hole is an amazing lake formed a few hundred years ago after two tectonic plates were separated, forming a tunnel through which water from the sea goes underground and then comes out to the surface again.

Having enjoyed all the beauty, we will return to our car and go to one of the most beautiful karst lakes in the world (included in the TOP-10), which is called "Bimmah Sink Hole" or, as the people say, "Devil's Eye". Local legends say that a star fell into this place, and underwater waters filled it with azure water. But unlike the wadi, the water in this lake is 50% fresh water, and 50% sea water, since it is located near the ocean

This will be the end of our exciting journey. But before heading to this lake, we will stop for an Omani-style lunch at a local restaurant. With these wonderful experiences in the past and stories to tell friends, we return to Muscat where everyone returns home with a smile on their face.

Individual tour from 500$
Group tour from 130$
The alluring desert and Wadi Bani Khalid

Hello dear traveler! Meet us and let's start our journey to Oman, the land of mysteries, together. We will be amazed by the breathtaking views of the mountains that you will enjoy on the way to the largest and most mysterious fortress in Oman - the "BAHLA" fort. It is fraught with many more questions than answers, because until recently it was hidden from prying eyes. But we will reveal all the secrets that we managed to discover, and you will be completely impressed by what you see. Then we will have lunch in an Omani restaurant, after which we will go for water procedures (swimming) in one of the most amazing natural places - Wadi Bani Khalid.

If we translate the word "WADI" into Russian, then in meaning it will mean "channel". The whole of Oman is indented with numerous wadis, but they are filled only after heavy rains. The uniqueness of Wadi Bani Khalid lies in the fact that the water in it is constant, thanks to underground mountain springs.

Our journey does not end there. We should definitely catch the sunset in the Wahiba desert. After all, it is for this spectacle that tourists from all over the world come. The silence and poetry of this legendary place, from where people started their civilization, is indescribable. Absolute peace and harmony with nature lasts until sunrise!

Translated into Russian, this means "channel", but these channels are filled with water only during heavy rains. Wadi Khalid is unique in that it is a system of natural pools constantly filled with crystal clear rainwater, which comes from the underground caves of the local mountains, which are constantly filled with water.

Individual tour from 650$
Group tour from 140$
The mountain of sunshine and low

Today you will travel to Nizwa, the capital of the region.

This tour offers a fascinating exploration of Oman's ancient sites. During this informative, but active tour, everyone will be able to get acquainted with the untouched landscapes and culture of the country. We start at 8:00 am from your hotel, seaport or airport and move forward in a comfortable jeep to the southwestern corner of the country to the ancient city of Nizwa. This city is located at the foot of the Jebel Akhdar mountains, which means “Green Mountain” in Russian. As you tour the city, you'll learn about Islamic architecture, visit a traditional Arab market, prepare your tummies for a huge selection of dates and coffee. There are about 20 varieties of them in Nizwa!

Next, we will go to the citadel of this region - Fort "Nizva"

The Nizwa Fort is a large citadel that dominates the city of Nizwa. It was built on a hill southwest of the city in the 10th century. The fort played an important role, as it was at the crossroads of the inland trade routes of the Arabian Peninsula, and thanks to its construction, it retained control over the interior of Oman, as it had very fertile lands, which led to attempts to capture these territories.

Then we will have lunch at a local restaurant with traditional Omani cuisine, where you will find delicious Arabic meat and fish.

After lunch, we will leave Nizwa and drive to the village of Al-Hamra. Once it was a prosperous village, but now it is deserted. Walking through the narrow streets and traditional houses will give you a glimpse of what life was like in Omani times, while the date trees surrounding the village are reminiscent of the area's centuries-old history.

Well, at the end, we will have a sunset on Jebel Shams mountain, where the second largest canyon in the world is located. This is truly a mesmerizing sight.

Individual tour from 700$
Group tour from 150$
SEA TOUR

Islands in the open ocean are always impressive and unforgettable. This is truly a unique tour, because in the process of following, together with you we will be able to watch curious dolphins jumping out, who are very fond of demonstrating their acrobatic etudes. For those who like to "throw a bait" in our arsenal there is always a rod for tuna, and our experienced boat (yacht) driver will always help and tell you how to catch a sea predator.

You will not notice how we will already sail to a completely uninhabited island where you will find snorkeling on a coral reef, swimming with turtles, meeting with underwater inhabitants and a colorful lunch in Omani style!!!

Don't forget to bring appropriate footwear and sunscreen!

Individual tour from 600$
Group tour from 120$
Tour of Salalah

I am pleased to introduce you to the Southern Region of the Sultanate of Oman. I am the first in Oman to develop and implement a unique one-day itinerary for you, which, according to many of my guests, includes the main and interesting places, since it is simply impossible to cover all the best and most memorable places in a day. Salalah is located on the shores of the Indian Ocean and is known for its evergreen gardens, majestic mountains, white sand beaches, beautiful waterfalls, ancient monuments and authentic local cuisine. We begin our exciting tour with a meeting at any point in the city of Salalah indicated by agreement and a departure to one of the most picturesque places - the Wadi Darbat oasis. An excursion to Wadi Darbat is the beginning of a journey through the incredibly picturesque places of Oman, and you will get acquainted with its most interesting and unusual sights, because in fact it is a chain of original pools with waterfalls filled with clear jade-colored fresh water, which has the status of a natural and ecologically clean reserve. As you know, water is life and an integral part of any living organism, and that is why here you can meet hundreds of camels that come here to drink. During the tour, you will have time to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience of visiting attractive places and take unique photographs.

Next, we will climb to a height of 1821 meters above sea level to the mountain "Jabal Samhan"

As soon as you get out of the car, from the height of the clouds, you will have an incredibly fantastic panoramic view of the foot of this majestic mountain. This is one of the most visited places by all bloggers and travelers, as you will get cool photos and euphoric emotions from here.

Having recovered from the sensations received, we will go to the park, where you can see how the oldest baobabs grow in real wild nature, whose age reaches 800 years!

Right on the spot, I will reveal to you one secret that almost no one knows about. But more on that later.

Did you know that this type of tree is one of the most ancient on our planet. According to some scientists, the age of some reaches up to 4000 years, and the radius of the trunk is 9 meters!

I will tell and show about the interesting facts of this tree at our meeting, but we will continue on our way. Ahead of us is another unusual surprise that you will not be able to believe your eyes. By the way, it was in the program "Eagle and Tails"! This is an anti-gravity road where the car will go up at neutral speed with the engine off! Yes, yes, you heard right and it's not a typo. It is not known for certain why this natural phenomenon exists, but the fact remains, you will feel and see it with your own eyes.

We descend along the panoramic serpentine to the coast of the Indian Ocean, where the most ancient and mysterious settlement awaits us - the city of Samharam. According to local legend, the legendary Queen of Sheba, the very favorite of King Solomon, lived here.

There is no information when this city was built, but there is evidence of the dawn of this settlement, which dates from the period from the first century BC to the 4th century AD.

Now some facts. Approximately 500 inhabitants of this city lived on the territory. They were engaged in both agriculture and the extraction of the most valuable incense, due to which the well-being of this people was carried out. But the most interesting are the archaeological finds! During excavations, it was discovered and proved that they built their houses with two or more floors. And all this in the time of Jesus Christ. Do you know what else was found? You won't believe it, but... But this, as they say, is a trade secret. I got it with overwork during repeated communication with scientists who excavated at this place. But I will definitely share this information with you.

And finally, a long-awaited lunch in a traditional restaurant of authentic Arabic cuisine, where meat, fish, rice and fresh juices are waiting for you. At the end of our rich excursion, after lunch we will go to the most beautiful wild beach "Mughsail Beach" with its white sands and majestic waves. We will climb to an amazing natural fountain against the background of a steep ocean coast with an incredible panoramic view of the mountains and the ocean.

At the sunset of the outgoing and eventful day, inhaling the aroma of the sea air, you will remember Oman with the most beautiful and delightful emotions, but there is a transfer ahead of us, where we will say goodbye to you with the words “see you soon”

Individual tour from 440$
Group tour from 70$
OMAN

4-DAY TOUR OF OMAN

WANT TO DIVE INTO A REAL AND PEACEFUL ARAB TALE? I OFFER MY AUTHOR'S AND ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR TOURS WHICH I CALL "THE GOLDEN RING OF OMAN" THIS TOUR INCLUDES THE MOST INTERESTING PLACES IN OMAN.

DESPITE THIS IS A LITTLE REDUCED TOUR AND DOES NOT INCLUDE TURTLE BEACH, SUR CITY, SHIP FACTORY, JEBEL AHDAR MOUNTAINS AND ANCIENT BURIALS, IT IS STILL RIGHTLY CONSIDERED A TOUR YOU SHOULD HAVE TO BE ON I WILL PROVIDE THE TOUR PROGRAM ON AN INDIVIDUAL REQUEST, I DO NOT POST OPEN ACCESS, AS I DEVELOPED PERSONALLY, ON THE BASIS OF PERSONAL EXPERIENCE AND AFTER WORK

THIS TOUR INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING PLACES:
1. MOSQUE OF SULTAN QABUS
2. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE OF MUSCAT
3.MARKET MATERIALS
4. FORT MATRAH
5. AL ALAM PALACE
6. FORT NIZVA
7. MARKET IN NIZWA
8.ANCIENT CITY OF AL HAMRA
9. HOUSE OF THE SHEIKH
10. THE MOUNTAIN OF THE SUN JABEL SHAMS
11. FORT BAHLA
12. OASIS WADI BANI KHALID
13.WAHIBA SANDS DESERT
14. OASIS WADI SHAB
15. BIMMAH SINK HOLE KARST LAKE
16.BIBI MARIAM MAUSOLEUM

BOOKING OF THE TOUR IS CARRIED OUT AFTER PAYING IN ADVANCE IN THE AMOUNT OF 10% OF THE TOTAL COST OF THE TOUR IF YOU WANT, THE TOUR CAN BE ADJUSTED FROM YOUR PREFERENCES AND WISHES

Tour from 2499$
OMAN

TOUR FOR 6 DAYS

I OFFER MY NEXT AUTHOR'S TOUR WHICH I DEVELOPED SPECIALLY FOR YOU AND INCLUDED IN ITS COMPOSITION PRACTICALLY ALL THE BEST ATTRACTIONS OF THE SURROUNDINGS OF MUSCAT. THIS TOUR IS MORE QUIET AND NOT AS DYNAMIC AND FAST AS 4 DAYS TOUR. THIS TOUR ADDED TURTLE BEACH, BEDOUIN HOUSE, SUR TOWN, SHIP FACTORY, JEBEL AHDAR MOUNTAINS AND AMOUAGE NICHE PERFUME FACTORY. THIS TOUR IS DEFINITELY TOP. I WILL PROVIDE THE TOUR PROGRAM ON AN INDIVIDUAL REQUEST, I DO NOT POST OPEN ACCESS, AS I DEVELOPED PERSONALLY, ON THE BASIS OF PERSONAL EXPERIENCE AND AFTER WORK

THIS TOUR INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING PLACES:
1. MOSQUE OF SULTAN QABUS
2. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE OF MUSCAT
3.MARKET MATERIALS
4. FORT MATRAH
5. AL ALAM PALACE
6. FORT NIZVA
7. MARKET IN NIZWA
8.ANCIENT CITY OF AL HAMRA
9. HOUSE OF THE SHEIKH
10. MOUNTAIN JABEL AKHDAR
11. FORT BAHLA
12. OASIS WADI BANI KHALID
13.WAHIBA SANDS DESERT
14. OASIS WADI SHAB
15. BIMMAH SINK HOLE KARST LAKE
16.BIBI MARIAM MAUSOLEUM
17. BEDOUIN HOUSE
18.CITY OF SUR
19. DOW SHIP FACTORY
20. TURTLE BEACH

BOOKING OF THE TOUR IS CARRIED OUT AFTER PAYING IN ADVANCE IN THE AMOUNT OF 10% OF THE TOTAL COST OF THE TOUR IF YOU WANT, THE TOUR CAN BE ADJUSTED FROM YOUR PREFERENCES AND WISHES

Tour from 2999$
OMAN

TOUR FOR 8 DAYS

FINALLY I PRESENT THE SAME TOUR THAT INCLUDE THE ENTIRE COASTLINE OF OMAN FROM MUSCAT TO SALALAH. THIS IS A TRULY AMAZING TOUR THAT COVERS A LOT OF SIGHTS AND ADVENTURES ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. IN ADDITION TO ALL THE PLACES THAT THE 6-DAY TOUR INCLUDES, IT IS EXPANDED WITH SUCH WHITE SUGAR DUNES, THE NEW GENERATION CITY OF DUKUM, THE PINK LAGOON AND THE PINK FLAMINGOS, THE INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN SLOPES OF THE DOFAR ZHOPRIECHOROJE REGION

I WILL PROVIDE THE TOUR PROGRAM ON AN INDIVIDUAL REQUEST, I DO NOT POST OPEN ACCESS, AS I DEVELOPED PERSONALLY, ON THE BASIS OF PERSONAL EXPERIENCE AND AFTER WORK

THIS TOUR INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING PLACES:
1. MOSQUE OF SULTAN QABUS
2. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE OF MUSCAT
3.MARKET MATERIALS
4. FORT MATRAH
5. AL ALAM PALACE
6. FORT NIZVA
7. MARKET IN NIZWA
8.ANCIENT CITY OF AL HAMRA
9. HOUSE OF THE SHEIKH
10. MOUNTAIN JABEL AKHDAR
11. FORT BAHLA
12. OASIS WADI BANI KHALID
13.WAHIBA SANDS DESERT
14. OASIS WADI SHAB
15. BIMMAH SINK HOLE KARST LAKE
16.BIBI MARIAM MAUSOLEUM
17. BEDOUIN HOUSE
18.CITY OF SUR
19. DOW SHIP FACTORY
20. TURTLE BEACH
21. WHITE SUGAR DUNES
22. THE CITY OF A NEW GENERATION DUKUM
23. PINK LAGOON AND PINK FLAMINGO
24. SALALA CITY TOUR

BOOKING OF THE TOUR IS CARRIED OUT AFTER PAYING IN ADVANCE IN THE AMOUNT OF 10% OF THE TOTAL COST OF THE TOUR IF YOU WANT, THE TOUR CAN BE ADJUSTED FROM YOUR PREFERENCES AND WISHES

Tour from 3999$
OMAN

10 DAY TOUR

You'll be mesmerized by this customized tour of Oman. See the sights on this 10-day custom tour, led by a seasoned tour operator with 30 years of experience and unlimited access to all the islands of Oman, including Masirah and Musandam. Whether you prefer a dazzling cultural experience or simply want to relax, I've got the perfect tour for you. The beach is where I come from - I have been traveling the world all my life, therefore I will pack you everything in one day, so you can enjoy all these places on a fast pace and best way possible. You feel like doing some simple things but don't know where to start from. This is a best place for doin'ng those simple things together with someone who has something to talk about . You'll be amazed!

This tour includes the following places:
1. Mosque of Sultan Qaboos
2. Royal opera house of Muscat
3. Market materials
4. Fort Mmutrah
5. Al Aalam palace
6. Fort Nizva
7. Market in Nizwa
8. Ancient city of al Hamra
9. House of the sheikh
10. Mountain Jebel Akhdar
11. Fort Bahla
12. Oasis Wadi Bani Khalid
13. Wahiba sands desert
14. Oasis Wadi Shab
15. Karst lake bimma sinkhole
16. Mausoleum bibi Mariam
17. Bedouin house
18. City Sur
19. Dow ship factory
20. Turtle beach
21. White sugar dunes
22. The city of a new generation Dukum
23. Pink lagoon and pink flamingo
24. Salalah city tour
25. Masira island
26. Secret
27. Secret

Booking of the tour is carried out after paying in advance in the amount of 10% of the total cost of the tour. If you want, the tour can be adjusted from your preferences and wishes

Tour from 4499$
