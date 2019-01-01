PRIVATE

Country Tours

In this tour you will visit one of the largest and most beautiful mosques in the world - Sultan Qaboos Mosque, where from 2001-2006 was the largest handmade carpet, combined with an indescribable chandelier, which is made entirely of Swaroski crystal will not leave anyone indifferent.

So in order. In the morning we pick you up from the seaport of Muscat, check the availability of trekking shoes (CROCSs will do, sneakers or sneakers in extreme cases) sunscreen, hats, waterproof cases for phones (or other means of photo and video fixation) and leave in the direction of Sur along the Omani coast...

With the energy of the mountains and a positive sunny morning in the mountains, we leave our hotel and travel to the region, where we will visit perhaps the largest and most mysterious fort in Oman, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site - Fort Bahla

